China enhances policy support to stabilize employment

Xinhua) 09:59, July 10, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday released a document outlining further policy support aimed at stabilizing employment.

The policy document, which was released by the General Office of the State Council, sets out measures across seven key areas to promote high-quality economic development by stabilizing employment, supporting enterprises, ensuring smooth market operations and strengthening expectations.

The country will expand the scope of its special-purpose loans designed to stabilize and boost employment, while improving the accessibility of those loans, according to the document.

It notes that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in key sectors that hire individuals from key groups and comply with relevant social insurance requirements will be eligible for subsidies, with the aim of incentivizing job creation.

The coverage and implementation scale of work-relief programs, which provide work for people in need as a form of relief, will be expanded, according to the document.

It also states that further efforts will be made to strengthen vocational training and optimize public employment services.

