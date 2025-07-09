China rolls out sweeping employment push for record number of college graduates

Xinhua) 15:56, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled a tiered strategy to boost employment prospects for the nation's 2025 college graduates, a number which is expected to reach a record 12.22 million this year.

Key national moves include job channel expansion, skills enhancement, and targeted support for disadvantaged students.

A recent recruitment fair at Guangxi Medical University in south China demonstrated the campaign's scale, featuring both provincial and national employers across sectors like health care, AI and education.

"Large fairs like this help us engage directly with employers," said Huang Chenxi, a student seeking administrative hospital work.

The number of college graduates in China has been rising steadily, surpassing the 10-million mark for the first time in 2022, when 10.76 million students entered the job market.

This upward trend has continued, with the number of graduates expected to reach a record 12.22 million this year -- an increase of 430,000 compared to last year.

The key to boosting graduate employment is expanding channels and creating more job opportunities.

To that end, government authorities have intensified policy support, specifically targeting job retention and creation in private enterprises and small-to-medium-sized businesses.

In a recent policy innovation, China has for the first time extended its one-time job expansion subsidies -- previously available only to enterprises -- to include social organizations, incentivizing employers of all types to hire graduates.

The Chinese government has also been launching "100 counties for 100 universities" recruitment drives since June to bridge information gaps between local enterprises and universities.

Last month, an event in Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province offered over 7,000 jobs, and another event in Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region offered over 15,000 jobs. More fairs are also planned for other parts of the country.

To thrive in today's rapidly evolving labor market, graduates need more than just degrees -- they need industry-relevant skills.

"New industries, business models and economic paradigms represent a crucial driver of innovation-led development, injecting fresh vitality into China's economy," said Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences.

"These emerging sectors have created significant employment growth opportunities and are increasingly serving as primary channels absorbing college graduates into the workforce," Wang noted, highlighting their growing importance in China's employment landscape.

Responding to the evolving needs of emerging industries, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has launched a national program to enhance student preparedness. Over 2,600 "micro-major" programs and more than 1,100 professional training courses have been established to sharpen students' knowledge and competencies in high-demand fields prior to graduation.

A national employment services platform for college graduates has undergone a digital overhaul, and is now equipped with AI and big-data-powered tools.

Enhanced algorithms and closer coordination with social recruitment platforms and universities have made it more efficient: To date, the platform has hosted 111 online job fairs and posted over 20 million job openings for the graduating class of 2025.

Complementing national efforts, provinces across China are also implementing localized solutions. In northeast China's Jilin Province, for example, 69 human resources officials have been assigned to support 69 local universities, offering tailored guidance and services.

As we enter July and the graduation season reaches its peak, particular attention is being paid to those who have yet to secure jobs -- especially those from underprivileged backgrounds.

Backed by funding from the Ministry of Finance, the MOE has organized 1,124 dedicated job fairs, offering more than 1.1 million targeted positions for the 2025 graduate cohort.

Looking ahead, uninterrupted support will continue via the national employment platform. In one example of such support, a special online campaign linking research assistant positions and livestreamed job fairs will remain active through the end of August.

Together, these efforts reflect China's commitment to helping graduates move from classrooms to careers, and to ensuring their talents find the opportunities they deserve.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)