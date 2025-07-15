China's job market remains stable in H1

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China's job market remained generally stable in the first half of 2025, with the surveyed urban unemployment rate averaging 5.2 percent, down 0.1 percentage points from the first quarter, according to official data released on Tuesday.

In June, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was 5 percent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

As of the end of June, the total number of rural migrant workers increased by 0.7 percent year-on-year to 191.39 million.

"The monthly surveyed urban unemployment rate has fluctuated between 5 percent and 5.4 percent this year, remaining relatively stable," Sheng Laiyun, deputy head of the NBS, told a press conference.

China has set a target for a surveyed urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 percent in 2025 and aims to create over 12 million new urban jobs.

Tuesday's data also showed that China's gross domestic product grew by 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2025.

