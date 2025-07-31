China provides job placement to 250,000 demobilized officers, veterans in five years

Xinhua) 16:17, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China has provided job placement to 250,000 demobilized officers and veterans during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), with improved quality and efficiency in the work, Vice Minister of Veterans Affairs Xu Yao said Thursday.

Xu told a press briefing that veterans are playing an increasingly important role in the country's economic and social development.

