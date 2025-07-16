China reports 4.8-percentage-point rise in employment rate for people with disabilities over 3 years

Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- China has made steady progress in expanding employment opportunities for people with disabilities, with the national employment rate for this group increasing by 4.8 percentage points during the past three years, according to official data released Wednesday.

These gains were achieved under the country's first three-year action plan to promote employment of persons with disabilities (2022-2024), which helped create nearly 1.65 million new jobs for such people in both urban and rural areas, said Li Dongmei, vice chairperson of the China Disabled Persons' Federation (CDPF), at a press conference.

Almost 1.43 million people with disabilities received verified vocational training during this period -- significantly improving their job readiness and skill levels, Li noted.

In higher education, progress has also been sustained. For five consecutive years, all college graduates with disabilities have been included in employment support databases. Notably, among those seeking work, more than 85 percent have successfully secured jobs.

To build on this momentum, the General Office of the State Council has issued a new three-year action plan (2025-2027), jointly formulated by the CDPF and 30 government departments. This plan outlines 10 targeted actions aimed at further improving employment outcomes for people with disabilities.

According to Ren Zhanbin, director of the CDPF's education and employment department, the new phase will follow a more precise and customized approach.

"We aim not only to expand job opportunities, but also to ensure these jobs are well-matched to the abilities and needs of people with disabilities, and offer greater long-term stability," Ren said.

Under the plan, relevant government agencies and local authorities will continue to improve public services, strengthen employment support, and help the country's 85 million people with disabilities access more and higher-quality employment opportunities.

