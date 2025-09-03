Senior CPC official meets Belarusian president

Xinhua) 09:49, September 03, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025. Lukashenko is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Tuesday met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing.

Lukashenko is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Lukashenko, China-Belarus relations have maintained rapid development, and the fruitful meeting between the two heads of state on Sunday injected new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, said Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee.

China is willing to work with Belarus to follow the important consensus of the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and strengthen inter-party exchanges and international collaboration, Cai said.

Noting that China is a pillar of world peace and stability, Lukashenko said Belarus firmly supports the Global Governance Initiative proposed by President Xi, which is crucial in promoting the development of a more just and equitable global governance system.

Belarus will continue to be a trustworthy friend and partner with China, Lukashenko said.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025. Lukashenko is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)