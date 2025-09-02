Home>>
Belarusian president arrives in Beijing for China's V-Day commemorations
(Xinhua) 09:02, September 02, 2025
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 1, 2025, for the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Belarusian president vows to enhance cooperation with China
- China's police chief meets Belarusian interior minister
- China-Belarus ties in high-level development: vice premier
- Chinese vice premier to attend 78th World Health Assembly, visit Switzerland, Belarus
- Chinese PLA honor guard joins Minsk parade marking 80th anniversary of victory in Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War
- Interview: China shows dedication to peaceful development, says Belarusian expert
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.