China-Belarus ties in high-level development: vice premier

Xinhua) 13:13, May 23, 2025

MINSK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership has seen high-level development and fruitful cooperation in various fields, said Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while visiting Belarus from Wednesday to Thursday.

During the visit, Liu met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, held talks with First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Nikolai Snopkov, and co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Chinese-Belarusian Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation.

Conveying Chinese President Xi Jinping's warm greetings to Lukashenko, Liu said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Belarus has maintained high-level development and yielded abundant fruits of cooperation in various fields.

China stands ready to work with Belarus to implement the important consensus reached by the heads of state, firmly support each other on issues concerning core interests, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and deliver greater benefits to the peoples of both countries, Liu said.

Lukashenko asked Liu to extend his sincere greetings to Xi and praised the Belarus-China relationship as a model of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Belarus firmly upholds the one-China principle, opposes the political maneuvering of the COVID-19 origin tracing, looks to work with China to implement major Belt and Road projects, develop new quality productive forces, and support each other's development and revitalization, Lukashenko said.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitments to firmly safeguarding the outcomes of World War II and international fairness and justice, opposing hegemonic bullying and unilateral sanctions, jointly implementing the three global initiatives, and promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

China and Belarus held the sixth meeting of the Chinese-Belarusian Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation on Wednesday to exchange views and make arrangements for cooperation in key areas such as economy and trade, science and technology, security, education, culture, customs inspection and quarantine, and industry.

The two sides signed a memorandum of the meeting and cooperation documents on the digital economy and science and technology, and agreed to establish a subcommittee on industrial cooperation.

Liu also inspected bilateral cooperation projects, including the China-Belarus Industrial Park.

