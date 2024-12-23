Belarus ready to enhance cultural exchanges with China: minister

Xinhua) 10:26, December 23, 2024

MINSK, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Belarus is ready to enhance cultural exchanges with China, jointly launch new cooperation initiatives, and develop creative projects based on the traditional values of their people, Belarusian Culture Minister Ruslan Chernetsky said Saturday.

At a Spring Festival concert held at the Belarusian State Philharmonic, Chernetsky said although separated by thousands of kilometers, Belarus and China have maintained close and effective cooperation, and the foundation of cultural cooperation has grown stronger.

Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan said that the concert is a significant cultural exchange event between China and Belarus and a testament to bilateral relations.

Zhang added that China is willing to continue to make joint efforts with the people from all walks of life in Belarus to implement the Global Civilization Initiative through practical actions and continuously open up a new chapter of cultural exchanges, integration, and mutual understanding between the two peoples.

Around 700 people attended the event, including representatives from various sectors of the Belarusian society, foreign ambassadors, Chinese nationals residing in Belarus, representatives of Chinese enterprises, and Chinese students.

