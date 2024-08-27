Chinese goods, services exhibition kicks off in Minsk

Xinhua) 09:49, August 27, 2024

MINSK, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Goods and Services (Belarus) Exhibition 2024 opened at the Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park in Belarus on Monday, building a bridge for practical cooperation between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong said at the opening ceremony that under the strategic leadership and common concern of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to develop healthily and stably, and the high-quality cooperation in building the Belt and Road Initiative has been pushed forward in a solid manner.

"The exhibition has played an important platform role of exhibition and matchmaking for the cooperation between China and Belarus," said Xie, stressing that "it is not only an important window to show the strength and innovation achievements of Chinese enterprises, but also an important opportunity to promote the economic and trade cooperation between China and Belarus to a new height."

Deputy Minister of Economy of Belarus Alesya Abramenko said that the long-term trade partnership between Belarus and China has been developing steadily, consolidating the status of all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The two countries will further cooperate in terms of deepening technological cooperation, optimizing industrial chain and trade, promoting emerging industries and deepening the development of digital economy informatization," she added.

Deputy Minister of Industry of Belarus Andrei Kuznetsov said China's modernization process and great achievements in the field of engineering and technology are remarkable.

According to him, the cooperation between companies of Belarus and China is developing deeply in all aspects. The exhibition will add impetus to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the establishment of close ties between all parties.

The first Chinese Goods and Services (Belarus) Exhibition was held in 2019, and this is the third exhibition.

The exhibition, with an area of more than 10,000 square meters, will last four days and cover various fields such as electromechanics, auto parts and accessories, textiles and textile machinery, medical equipment and supplies, warehousing and logistics, and wood processing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)