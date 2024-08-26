Interview: Regular dialogue between Belarus, China enhances bilateral cooperation, says expert

Xinhua) 15:24, August 26, 2024

MINSK, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Regular dialogue between Belarus and China at various levels strengthens bilateral cooperation across all areas, a Belarusian expert has said.

Since the establishment of Belarus-China diplomatic ties in 1992, bilateral relations have demonstrated growing dynamics, driven by the alignment of the two countries' approaches to global issues, said Sergey Vergeychik, an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research (BISR).

"The development of relations with China is one of the top priorities and strategic focus of Belarus' foreign policy," Vergeychik said, adding that the Belarusian leadership has attached great importance to advancing cooperation with China.

Frequent visits at various levels between the two countries will help enhance mutual understanding and practical cooperation, he added.

The analyst noted that the joint efforts of China and Belarus have achieved significant results, especially on the Belt and Road cooperation, with the main achievement being the mutual benefits derived from this collaboration.

"Thanks to China's technical and economic assistance, the construction of world-class sports facilities is being completed, and the Chinese language is gaining popularity in Belarus," said the expert.

"Cooperating with China helps enhance the competitiveness of the Belarusian manufacturing sector," Vergeychik added, stressing that aligning industrial policies would benefit both countries.

Regarding Belarus' new membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the analyst said that it has opened up new prospects for the country.

Belarus now has access to new tools and opportunities in trade, investment, transport, logistics, and information communication infrastructure, which he views as crucial for the country's future development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)