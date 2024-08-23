Chinese premier says China willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Belarus

Xinhua) 08:55, August 23, 2024

MINSK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday that China is willing to further strengthen multilateral cooperation with Belarus, promote the development of the global governance system towards a more just and reasonable direction, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence.

