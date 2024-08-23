Home>>
Chinese premier says China willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Belarus
(Xinhua) 08:55, August 23, 2024
MINSK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Thursday that China is willing to further strengthen multilateral cooperation with Belarus, promote the development of the global governance system towards a more just and reasonable direction, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.
Li made the remarks when meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Palace of Independence.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese premier says to promote high-level development of China-Belarus bilateral partnership
- Chinese premier arrives in Belarus for official visit
- Chinese premier to chair regular meeting between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't, visit Russia, Belarus
- Chinese, Belarusian FMs hold talks in Beijing
- Belarusian FM to visit China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.