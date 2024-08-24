Home>>
Chinese premier returns from official visit to Belarus
(Xinhua) 10:02, August 24, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang returned to Beijing on Friday aboard a chartered plane after concluding an official visit to Belarus.
Li's entourage, including State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Wu Zhenglong, returned to Beijing aboard the same plane.
Before leaving Minsk, Li and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko inspected the China-Belarus Industrial Park.
Li was seen off from a Minsk airport by Golovchenko and Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong.
