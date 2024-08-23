China, Belarus pledge to boost agriculture, freight trains cooperation

Xinhua) 10:23, August 23, 2024

MINSK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and Belarus pledged here on Thursday to promote their cooperation in agriculture and the China-Europe Railway Express service.

In a joint communique issued following a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, the two sides are ready to give full play to the huge potential of cooperation in agriculture and strengthen investment cooperation in this sector.

The two sides are willing to expand access to the Chinese market for agricultural and food products, said the document, adding that they welcome the entry of high-quality agricultural products into each other's markets and encourage their enterprises to participate in exhibitions and events held by the two countries.

Also in the communique, the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the China-Europe Railway Express, set up an inter-governmental cooperation mechanism on the service, promote infrastructure connectivity, and jointly ensure the safety of the China-Europe freight train transport corridor.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)