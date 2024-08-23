China, Belarus to expand scientific, technological cooperation

Xinhua) 10:45, August 23, 2024

MINSK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and Belarus will jointly hold years of scientific and technological innovation from 2024 to 2025 and continue to expand bilateral scientific and technological cooperation, said a joint communique issued on Thursday, during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Belarus.

The communique said that the two sides will support practical cooperation between scientific research institutions, universities and enterprises, and encourage the establishment of joint laboratories, joint applied research centers, joint ventures, high-tech parks and other scientific research institutions.

