Home>>
China, Belarus to expand scientific, technological cooperation
(Xinhua) 10:45, August 23, 2024
MINSK, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China and Belarus will jointly hold years of scientific and technological innovation from 2024 to 2025 and continue to expand bilateral scientific and technological cooperation, said a joint communique issued on Thursday, during Chinese Premier Li Qiang's official visit to Belarus.
The communique said that the two sides will support practical cooperation between scientific research institutions, universities and enterprises, and encourage the establishment of joint laboratories, joint applied research centers, joint ventures, high-tech parks and other scientific research institutions.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to remain Belarus' true friend and good partner, says Premier Li
- Chinese premier says China willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with Belarus
- Chinese premier says to promote high-level development of China-Belarus bilateral partnership
- Chinese premier arrives in Belarus for official visit
- Chinese premier to chair regular meeting between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't, visit Russia, Belarus
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.