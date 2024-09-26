China Medical Equipment Exhibition kicks off in Belarus

Xinhua) 08:49, September 26, 2024

Guests cut the ribbon during a ceremony to mark the opening of the 2024 China Medical Equipment Exhibition (Belarus) at the Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park in Belarus, Sept. 24, 2024. The 2024 China Medical Equipment Exhibition (Belarus) opened here on Tuesday, with more than 30 companies from China displaying and promoting their medical equipment. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

MINSK, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 China Medical Equipment Exhibition (Belarus) opened at the Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park here on Tuesday, with more than 30 companies from China displaying and promoting their medical equipment.

Zhang Wenchuan, Chinese ambassador to Belarus, said in his opening speech that under the strategic leadership and common concern of the two countries' leaders, the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership has continued to develop in a healthy and stable manner.

He added that this exhibition is a critical window to show the strength and innovative achievements of Chinese enterprises and an opportunity to raise China-Belarus economic and trade cooperation to new heights.

Belarusian Health Minister Aliaksandr Khajayeu said that China's medical equipment is excellent in performance, which can significantly improve the level of healthcare for Belarusian people.

Hou Yan, chairperson of the China Association of Medical Equipment, said that the exhibition aims to display the latest achievements and cutting-edge technologies of Chinese medical equipment and enhance the understanding and communication between experts on both sides.

Co-organized by the China Association of Medical Equipment and the Belarus Ministry of Health, the exhibition covers an area of 4,000 square meters and will last three days.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)