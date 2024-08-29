Chinese Book Center launched at National Library of Belarus

Guests attend an unveiling ceremony of the Chinese Book Center at the National Library of Belarus in Minsk, Belarus, on Aug. 28, 2024. The Chinese Book Center at the National Library of Belarus was established in Minsk on Wednesday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

MINSK, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Book Center at the National Library of Belarus was established in Minsk on Wednesday.

Valery Gromada, first deputy minister of culture of Belarus, said at the opening ceremony that Belarus-China cooperation has a solid foundation, and cooperation in culture and other fields is actively developing.

The establishment of the center is a major event in the cultural cooperation between the two countries, he said, expressing his hope that the center will not only attract reading enthusiasts and researchers of Chinese culture, but also further enhance the ties between the two countries.

Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Xie Xiaoyong said it is believed that the establishment of the center will further deepen Belarusian readers' understanding of China, help them better know about Chinese culture, pay attention to China's development, and get to learn about a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic China,

The center is jointly built by China International Communications Group (CICG) and the National Library of Belarus, and has become the 16th Chinese Book Center established by CICG globally.

