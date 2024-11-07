China-aided International Standard Swimming Pool opens in Belarus

Xinhua) 13:21, November 07, 2024

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (2nd R), Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan (1st R) and representatives of Belarusian athletes cut ribbons together during the opening ceremony of the China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk, Belarus, Nov. 6, 2024. The China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk opened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

MINSK, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk opened to the public on Wednesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed gratitude to the Chinese side at the opening ceremony, visited the complex and watched swimming, diving and synchronized swimming performances.

The opening of the Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool is a milestone, and the project will better the performance of Belarusian water sports athletes, he said.

At the opening ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Belarus Zhang Wenchuan said the swimming pool is a project that both presidents of China and Belarus personally care about and promote.

"Over the past five years, various departments of the two countries have worked closely together, and more than 1,000 construction workers have made concerted efforts to overcome many difficulties to turn the project from a blueprint into a reality," Zhang said.

The ambassador also said China stands ready to work with Belarus to implement the consensus of the two heads of state and make unremitting efforts to carry forward the friendship between China and Belarus through generations.

Jia Xianghui, head of the international department of the general contractor company -- Beijing Construction Engineering Group -- told Xinhua that the Belarus International Standard Swimming Pool highlights the green and sustainable vision, energy and cost saving.

"The building envelope, glass curtain wall, decorative materials, roofing system, mechanical and electrical equipment, etc., are strictly enforced to protect the environment, ensure sustainable development, improve the quality of the indoor environment, reduce energy consumption and the cost of operation," he said.

The Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool was built under the rules of the World Aquatics and can host high-level professional events, making it the highest-standard swimming pool in Belarus.

During non-competition periods, the swimming pool will be used as the daily training base for the Belarusian national aquatic sports team and open to the public, as Belarus' best aquatic sports infrastructure.

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows an exterior view of the China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk, Belarus. The China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk opened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Athletes participate in a training session in the China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk, Belarus, Nov. 6, 2024. The China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk opened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows an interior view of the China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk, Belarus. The China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk opened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 6, 2024 shows an interior view of the China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk, Belarus. The China-aided Belarusian International Standard Swimming Pool in Minsk opened to the public on Wednesday. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

