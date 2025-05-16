Home>>
Chinese vice premier to attend 78th World Health Assembly, visit Switzerland, Belarus
(Xinhua) 16:20, May 16, 2025
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong will attend the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva and visit Switzerland, and then visit Belarus and chair the sixth meeting of the Chinese-Belarusian Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation from May 18 to 23, a foreign ministry spokesperson announced Friday
The visits of Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, were at the invitation of World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the governments of Switzerland and Belarus, said the spokesperson.
