Interview: China shows dedication to peaceful development, says Belarusian expert

MINSK, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China has demonstrated a dedication to promoting stability and peaceful cooperation despite global turbulence, said Alina Grishkevich, deputy chairwoman of the Belarus-China Friendship Society.

Despite mounting global economic challenges, China's economy has remained on a steady growth trajectory. In an interview in Minsk, Grishkevich told Xinhua that the Asian country will continue to drive global economic development in 2025.

Grishkevich said she has witnessed the country's rapid development firsthand during her several visits. She noted that while advancing its development, China has always prioritized the welfare of the people.

She said China's reforms -- carried out based on its national conditions -- have achieved remarkable results and provided valuable insights for other countries pursuing modernization.

Grishkevich stressed the great significance of the Belt and Road Initiative for world stability and economic growth.

By pursuing this initiative, China is not only growing with energy and assurance but also assisting nations in various regions to tackle pressing challenges, the expert noted.

She added that Belarus was among the first countries to support this China-proposed initiative and is now actively cooperating with its "iron brother" -- China.

She said the friendship and close contacts between the leaders of Belarus and China have laid a solid foundation for their all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, providing strong momentum for cooperation in various fields.

Grishkevich expressed confidence in the continued deepening of bilateral ties and anticipated further cooperation between Belarus and China.

