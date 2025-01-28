Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson's remarks on Lukashenko's reelection as Belarusian president

Xinhua) 10:38, January 28, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday made remarks on incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko having won the presidential election in Belarus.

In response to a related query, the spokesperson said that China and Belarus are all-weather comprehensive strategic partners, and China respects the choice of the people of Belarus.

"We believe that under the leadership of President Lukashenko, Belarus will make even greater achievements in its undertakings for national development," said the spokesperson.

China stands ready to work with Belarus, follow the guidance of the important common understandings of the two presidents, and further advance the robust ties between China and Belarus, the spokesperson added.

