Belarusian president vows to enhance cooperation with China

Xinhua) 11:03, August 01, 2025

MINSK, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday called for expanding practical cooperation with China.

China is Belarus' key trade partner with current bilateral trade reaching nearly 8.5 billion U.S. dollars, exceeding Belarus' trade with the entire European Union by 1 billion dollars, Lukashenko said as he met with heads of Belarus' diplomatic missions.

He stressed Belarus' commitment to advancing joint technological development and attracting cutting-edge Chinese innovations, saying priority sectors for collaboration include machine tools, microelectronics, petrochemicals and pharmaceuticals.

Lukashenko also called for comprehensive support from government agencies and the Belarusian embassy in China at all stages of joint project development, ranging from market analysis, investor engagement, to coordination and project facilitation.

