China's police chief meets Belarusian interior minister

Xinhua) 13:19, July 23, 2025

China's State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong meets with Ivan Kubrakov, Interior Minister of Belarus, in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Ivan Kubrakov, Interior Minister of Belarus, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the presidents of the two countries, China-Belarus relations have been growing soundly and steadily.

Wang called on both sides, guided by the important consensus between the two heads of state, to deepen practical law enforcement and security cooperation in areas such as safeguarding political security and combating transnational organized crime.

The two sides should also enhance security for projects of Belt and Road cooperation, and contribute more to the development of the China-Belarus all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said.

For his part, Kubrakov expressed Belarusian side's willingness to strengthen cooperation and jointly safeguard the security of both countries.

