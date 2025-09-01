Founder of Centre for Global India Insights: SCO's 'circle of friends' keeps expanding

The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit is being held in north China's Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. This marks the fifth time China has hosted an SCO summit and is the largest in the organization's history.

Manish Chand, founder and CEO of Centre for Global India Insights (CGII), pointed out that the Shanghai Spirit helps countries act together in the spirit of oneness.

With the SCO's growing influence, more and more countries want to join the organization, indicating that the "circle of friends" is expanding, he noted.

