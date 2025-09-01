SCO should step up to take responsibility for open cooperation across globe: Xi

Xinhua) 16:47, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to step up to take the responsibility for open cooperation across the globe.

Addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting, Xi said that China will establish three major platforms for China-SCO cooperation in energy, green industry, and the digital economy, and will set up three major cooperation centers for scientific and technological innovation, higher education, and vocational and technical education.

"We will work with fellow SCO countries to increase the installed capacity of photovoltaic and wind power each by 10 million kilowatts in the next five years," said Xi.

China is ready to build with all sides the artificial intelligence (AI) application cooperation center, and share the dividends of progress in AI, he said.

"We welcome all parties to use the Beidou Satellite Navigation System and invite countries with relevant capacities to take part in the International Lunar Research Station project," he said.

