China's top political advisor meets Vietnamese prime minister

Xinhua) 16:46, September 01, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Beijing on Monday, who is in the country to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025.

During the meeting, Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, paid a state visit to Vietnam this year, charting a new grand blueprint for deepening the China-Vietnam community with a shared future which is of strategic significance.

Wang said that China is ready to work with Vietnam to speed up the implementation of the outcomes of the visit, in a bid to advance practical cooperation in various fields comprehensively.

The CPPCC National Committee is willing to work with the Vietnamese side to jointly contribute to advancing the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, Wang added.

For his part, Pham Minh Chinh said developing relations with China is a strategic choice and top priority for Vietnam, adding that Vietnam highly admires China for driving global economic growth through its own high-quality development.

He said Vietnam stands ready to work with China to elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

