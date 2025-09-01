Home>>
40-second tech tour at the SCO Summit Media Center
By Su Yingxiang, Gao Wenxiao, Chu Mengqi (People's Daily Online) 20:27, September 01, 2025
The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, the group's largest gathering to date, is being held in north China's Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.
Inside the SCO Summit Media Center, cutting-edge technology applications have captured international media attention, with the AI-powered humanoid robot "Xiaohe" communicating fluently in Chinese, Russian and English to answer journalists' summit-related questions.
Autonomous delivery robots move through media workspaces handling logistics tasks, while a smart living demonstration area offers international journalists hands-on experience with integrated intelligent technologies designed for daily use.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Full text of Xi Jinping's speech at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting
- Xi proposes Global Governance Initiative at largest-ever SCO summit
- Full text of Xi Jinping's speech at 25th Meeting of Council of Heads of State of SCO
- Catch up with Bowen | What do foreign journalists think of the SCO Tianjin Summit?
- SCO should step up to take responsibility for open cooperation across globe: Xi
- China's top political advisor meets Vietnamese prime minister
- SCO should contribute to safeguarding world peace, stability: Xi
- Xi urges SCO to play leading role in carrying out Global Governance Initiative
- Xi addresses "SCO Plus" Meeting in China's Tianjin
- Kyrgyzstan to assume SCO rotating presidency
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.