40-second tech tour at the SCO Summit Media Center

The 2025 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, the group's largest gathering to date, is being held in north China's Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1.

Inside the SCO Summit Media Center, cutting-edge technology applications have captured international media attention, with the AI-powered humanoid robot "Xiaohe" communicating fluently in Chinese, Russian and English to answer journalists' summit-related questions.

Autonomous delivery robots move through media workspaces handling logistics tasks, while a smart living demonstration area offers international journalists hands-on experience with integrated intelligent technologies designed for daily use.

