Xi calls for championing common values of humanity
(Xinhua) 16:49, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for setting an example in championing the common values of humanity.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Plus" Meeting in Tianjin.
Xi announced that in the next five years, China will treat 500 patients with congenital heart disease, perform 5,000 cataract operations, and carry out 10,000 cancer screenings for other SCO countries.
