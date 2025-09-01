We Are China

Xi proposes Global Governance Initiative

Xinhua) 16:35, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) at the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Tianjin.

"I look forward to working with all countries for a more just and equitable global governance system and advancing toward a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said when addressing the meeting.

He highlighted five principles for the GGI:

-- First, we should adhere to sovereign equality.

-- Second, we should abide by international rule of law.

-- Third, we should practice multilateralism.

-- Fourth, we should advocate the people-centered approach.

-- Fifth, we should focus on taking real actions.

