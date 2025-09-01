Global governance comes to new crossroads: Xi

Xinhua) 16:34, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that global governance has come to a new crossroads.

Addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Tianjin, Xi said that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations.

While the historical trends of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit remain unchanged, the Cold War mentality, hegemonism and protectionism continue to haunt the world, Xi said.

New threats and challenges have been only increasing, and the world has found itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation, he said.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)