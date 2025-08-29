'DATA Night': Embodied future, blooming anew
On Aug. 28, the "Big Data Expo 2025 · DATA Night" event opened spectacularly in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Nearly 200 guests attended the event in person, turning DATA Night into a platform where global leaders in intelligent data gathered to exchange ideas and connect industries.
Entering the venue, the sense of technology was everywhere.
Humanoid robots moved about with agility, quadruped robots ran across flat surfaces, and smart electric vehicles danced in time with music. The charm of embodied intelligence came alive on site.
Cutting-edge data and intelligent technologies converged in one place. At the same time, the aroma of coffee from Guiyang and the traditional songs of the Dong ethnic group provided guests with a dual sensory experience of sound and taste.
The "Wang Yangming" digital avatar, co-created by People's Daily Online and Guizhou Big Data Group, traveled through 500 years of history to interact with the event's host.
People's Daily digital avatar Baize, powered by AI technology, captured the ideas of each thoughtful participant and distilled them into a shared vision of "Data as the foundation, embodied innovation for the new."
As DATA Night drew to a close, the pace of data-driven innovation continued unabated. Embodied intelligence has arrived, and the future is here.
