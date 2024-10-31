China's big-data center system for new materials to be completed by 2035

Xinhua) 09:26, October 31, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China released a plan on Wednesday for the establishment of a big-data center system for new materials, with a projected date of 2035 for completion and steady operation.

The country aims to build a system consisting of one major platform and multiple data-resource nodes by 2027, according to the plan jointly released by three government authorities including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The new-material big-data center is a new type of research and development infrastructure to promote the innovation and development of the new-materials industry.

The plan details tasks for constructing the center, which include establishing the data circulation application system and optimizing the application ecology of new-material big-data technology.

