Multiple sci-tech achievements to be revealed at big data expo in August

Xinhua) 08:38, July 31, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- A number of scientific and technological achievements will be unveiled at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024, an official said Tuesday.

The 2024 expo will be held in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, from August 28 to 30, said Ma Ningyu, mayor of Guiyang, at a press conference on the expo.

Ma said more than 200 enterprises, universities and industry associations from both home and abroad will unveil achievements at this event.

"A total of 10 leading sci-tech achievements and over 50 outstanding sci-tech achievements will be selected and released at the expo," Ma noted.

Initiated in 2015, the big data expo has seen its number of visits increase from 13,000 in 2015 to 180,000 in 2023, Shen Zhulin, deputy head of the National Data Administration, said at the press conference.

Often dubbed China's big data hub, the mountainous province of Guizhou is China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone. It promotes the big data industry as backbone of its high-quality social and economic development.

