Int'l big data industry expo to open in August in Guiyang, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 16:23, July 23, 2024

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024 is slated to kick off on Aug. 28, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Guiyang municipal committee)

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2024 will be held in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, from Aug. 28 to 30, according to a press conference on promoting high-quality development held by China's State Council Information Office on July 22.

The 2024 edition of the expo will be the first one hosted by the National Data Administration (NDA). The expo will feature exhibitions, releases of reports on achievements, industry exchange events and other activities.

This year's expo will place a greater emphasis on professionalism compared to its predecessors. It will showcase industry research reports, technical specifications and case studies. The NDA also will release reports on its achievements since its establishment.

Photo shows a view of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of the CPC Guiyang municipal committee)

The expo will revolve around three key areas: the new frontier of the digital economy, the foundation of data infrastructure, and data empowerment.

The event will feature industry-focused discussions and activities, delving into topics such as industrial development, data space, international collaboration, artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, data circulation, digital governance, and digital rural areas.

The expo will have exhibitions on six themes, including digital industry, integration of digital and real economy, data trading, digital governance, digital infrastructure, and data security.

Leading domestic and international players in the fields of data, manufacturing, agriculture, finance, and more will be invited to participate, providing a comprehensive display of the latest developments, achievements, and emerging trends in the global data industry.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)