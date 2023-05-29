China int'l big data expo concludes with fruitful results

Xinhua) 08:08, May 29, 2023

A child looks at an intelligent delivery vehicle at the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

GUIYANG, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 concluded on Sunday in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, with a contractual investment worth 61.3 billion yuan (about 8.7 billion U.S. dollars) signed during the three-day event.

More than 220 business activities were held during the event, where more than 900 new products, technologies and programs were exhibited, attracting a record number of over 180,000 visitors, according to the organizer.

The expo invited 338 overseas guests from 50 countries and regions. There were also 83 internationally renowned enterprises participating in exhibitions at the expo.

The expo, from Friday to Sunday, focused on "integrating digital and real economies, unlocking the future with computing power."

Often dubbed China's big data hub, the mountainous province of Guizhou is China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone. It promotes the big data industry as the backbone of its high-quality social and economic development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)