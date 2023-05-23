Guiyang's autonomous vehicles reflects booming development in digital manufacturing sector

People's Daily Online) 16:43, May 23, 2023

Guiyang, located in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has been diligently developing its big data industry in recent years, fostering significant growth in digital manufacturing.

Among the many big data enterprises in Guiyang, there’s an impressive smart manufacturing factory that uses "skateboard chassis" to build autonomous vehicles, creating a variety of autonomous vehicles for different scenarios.

Pix driverless vehicle has been put into mass production and is currently operational. It is mainly used for shuttle services. The interior of the car lacks the usual steering wheel, brakes, and other operational controls typically required by drivers.

At present, the smart manufacturing factory, Pix Moving, has successfully developed a range of products, including autonomous minibuses and cleaning vehicles.

These products have been introduced to 29 countries around the world, including Europe and America, and have been applied to over 30 autonomous driving use cases.

