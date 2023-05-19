325 enterprises to attend expo in China's big data hub

Xinhua) 15:22, May 19, 2023

GUIYANG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of 325 enterprises from home and abroad have confirmed that they will attend the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 from May 26 to 28 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Chinese tech and internet giants including Huawei, Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu, and foreign firms like Microsoft and Fujifilm will participate in the three-day event, said the expo organizer.

The expo has been held in Guiyang since 2015 and is the first of its kind in China, serving as a communication platform for vital achievements in the big data industry.

As China's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou Province has been promoting the big data industry as a backbone of its high-quality social and economic development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)