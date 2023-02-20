China Int’l Big Data Industry Expo to be held in May in Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 17:19, February 20, 2023

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 will be held from May 26 to 28 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, according to a press conference on the expo held in Beijing on Feb. 20.

Photo shows a press conference on the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Executive Committee for China International Big Data Industry Expo)

The theme of this year’s expo is “Integrating Digital and Real Economies, Unlocking the Future with Computing Power.”

The expo will feature an opening and closing ceremony, high-level dialogues, forums, an offline exhibition on new technologies, products, solutions and applications in the big data industry, the release of big data achievements, contests, and investment promotional activities.

The expo has been held in Guiyang since 2015 and has become an international platform for showcasing China’s achievements in the development of big data and pooling global big data resources.

Gui’an New Area in Guiyang is the core area of China's national big data comprehensive pilot zone and a region with one of the largest number of super-large data centers in the world.

The Guiyang Industrial Expo will also be held to promote the in-depth integration of the digital economy with the real economy.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)