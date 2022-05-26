China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opens online

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 took place online on May 26, attracting leading figures from politics, business, academia, and media outlets to discuss the development progress of the digital economy.

The one-day expo includes eight forums, where experts and scholars discussed topics such as channeling more computing resources from the eastern areas of the country to its less developed western regions, along with data security and the metaverse. A range of world-leading achievements in big data technology and results made by enterprises were released at the expo.

This year’s expo was co-organized by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Cyberspace Administration of China, and the people’s government of Guizhou Province.

Employees work on a production line of Guiyang Hisense Electronics Co. Ltd., which has adopted big-data-driven smart manufacturing, in Guiyang city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo/Kuang Guangbiao)

As China’s first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has spared no effort in implementing a big data strategy and has made breakthroughs in promoting the development of its digital economy in recent years.

The growth rate of the digital economy in Guizhou has ranked first in China for six years in a row.

Photo shows the Big Data Plaza inside the Guiyang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone, Guiyang city, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the publicity department of Guiyang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone)

Since 2015, Guiyang has held the China International Big Data Industry Expo, the world’s first big data expo at the national level, for seven successive years. The expo has gradually become an international platform for the development of the big data industry.

