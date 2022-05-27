China Int'l Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opens online in Guizhou
A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member demonstrates an online diagnosis and treatment system at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member introduces an intelligent mirror at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member watches a video about China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member introduces a promotion video of 5G AI technology at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member watches the content on a LED screen at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
A staff member introduces the data screen of a "online warehouse" at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.
Photos
