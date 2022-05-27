China Int'l Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opens online in Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:32, May 27, 2022

A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member demonstrates an online diagnosis and treatment system at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member introduces an intelligent mirror at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member watches a video about China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member introduces a promotion video of 5G AI technology at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member watches the content on a LED screen at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

A staff member introduces the data screen of a "online warehouse" at the exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2022 opened online on Thursday.

The exhibition center of the national big data (Guizhou) comprehensive pilot zone has set up a series of installations displaying the changes brought by big data industry to production and people's daily life. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)