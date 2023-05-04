China's big data hub records over 8 bln yuan of investment in Q1

Xinhua) 14:34, May 04, 2023

GUIYANG, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Guizhou Province, the country's major big data hub, completed more than 8.07 billion yuan (about 1.17 billion U.S. dollars) of investment in the first quarter this year, said local authorities on Wednesday.

Among the total investment, approximately 1.5 billion yuan was for channelling more computing resources from China's eastern regions to its less developed yet resource-rich western regions, said the provincial big data development administration bureau.

As of the end of March, 10 large and eight ultra-large data centers had settled in Guizhou. Notably, the total server carrying capacity in the 18 data centers had exceeded 2.25 million units.

In terms of information infrastructure, by the end of March, Guizhou had added 2,362 5G base stations, raising its total number of 5G base stations to 87,000 and increasing its accumulated optical cable length to over 1.9 million km.

This year, Guizhou plans to complete project investment amounting to 20 billion yuan in its big data sector and introduce more than 200 digital economy projects with strong growth potential, said the bureau.

