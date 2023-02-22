Global Big Data Exchange transactions hit 84 mln USD

A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 26, 2022. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

GUIYANG, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- The transaction volume of the Guiyang-based Global Big Data Exchange (GBDE) has reached 581 million yuan (about 84.6 million U.S. dollars) as of Tuesday.

Since it started operations in 2015 in the capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, the GBDE, the first of its kind in China, has had 480 trading entities.

The GBDE plans to achieve an annual turnover of 10 billion yuan in 2025, according to Li Gang, an official with the bureau that oversees the development of big data sector in the province.

As the country's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has been promoting the big data industry as a mainstay of its high-quality social and economic development.

In 2023, Guizhou's GDP is expected to grow by around 6 percent to reach 2.2 trillion yuan, with the digital economy accounting for around 40 percent of its GDP.

