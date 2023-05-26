China Int'l Big Data Industry Expo 2023 held in Guiyang

People's Daily Online) 16:12, May 26, 2023

Photo taken on May 26, 2023 shows an exterior view of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 opened in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province on May 26. With the theme, “Integrating digital and real economies, unlocking the future with computing power,” the exhibition had six pavilions, and attracted 328 exhibitors.

The three-day event is the first expo with big data as the theme held at the national level in the world. Having been held for eight consecutive years, it has become a world-class forum for displaying the latest achievements of big data, leading the development of the industry, exchanging ideas, and creating collaborative opportunities.

