China's Tianhe supercomputer tops Big Data Green Graph 500 ranking

Xinhua) 08:11, November 21, 2024

TIANJIN, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's new generation Tianhe supercomputer has won the top spot on the latest Big Data Green Graph 500 ranking, according to the National Supercomputer Center in Tianjin.

Graph 500, first released in 2010, is the most authoritative international list for evaluating the performance of supercomputer graph computation.

It ranks the performance and energy efficiency of supercomputers worldwide for running large graphs using a performance metric called MTEPS/W, which represents million traversed edges per second per watt.

The new generation Tianhe supercomputer topped the big data category of the Green Graph 500 ranking with 6,320.24 MTEPS/W. The last time Tianhe topped the list was in July 2021.

The top ranking means that the Tianhe supercomputer has achieved international breakthroughs in handling complex data analysis and will provide key support for promoting the development of new-generation intelligent technologies, said Meng Xiangfei, chief scientist of the National Supercomputer Center in Tianjin.

With the growing demand for large-scale data analysis, graph computing is becoming an important pillar of big data and artificial intelligence, thus becoming a hot research field worldwide.

