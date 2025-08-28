Professional exhibition of 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo opens in Guiyang
The professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo opens at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 27, 2025. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
The professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo opened at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Aug. 27, 2025.
A total of 375 companies brought cutting-edge technologies, including digital infrastructure, large artificial intelligence (AI) models, and smart lab solutions to the exhibition, offering visitors a visually stunning and fully immersive digital experience.
With six themed halls, the exhibition presents cutting-edge technologies, new products, new solutions, and new applications powering the digital economy. The professional exhibition will also host tailored tours, seminars, mini roadshows, and presentations of corporate achievements.
Visitors tour the professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Visitors tour the professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Visitors tour the professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Visitors tour the professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
A staff member operates a live-line working robot at the professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photo shows a live-line working robot at the professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photo shows a humanoid robot and robotic dogs at the professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
Photo shows robotic dogs at the professional exhibition of the 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo at the Guiyang International Conference and Exhibition Center in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
