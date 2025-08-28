China Int'l Big Data Industry Expo 2025 opens in SW China's Guiyang

Xinhua) 15:49, August 28, 2025

A man takes photos of an installation marking the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2025. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 opened here on Thursday.

The expo spotlights cutting-edge innovations integrating data with artificial intelligence, which aim to drive efficient convergence and value realization of data resources, injecting robust momentum into industrial upgrading and high-quality economic growth. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A participant shakes hands with a robot at the site of the opening ceremony of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2025. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 opened here on Thursday.

Guests attend the opening ceremony of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2025. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 opened here on Thursday.

A participant interacts with a robot at the site of the opening ceremony of the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2025. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 opened here on Thursday.

A woman walks past an installation marking the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 28, 2025. The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2025 opened here on Thursday.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)