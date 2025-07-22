China big data industry expo to showcase digital economy innovations

Xinhua) 16:24, July 22, 2025

GUIYANG, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 China International Big Data Industry Expo will be held from Aug. 28 to 30 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

The expo will spotlight cutting-edge innovations integrating data with artificial intelligence, which aim to drive efficient convergence and value realization of data resources, injecting robust momentum into industrial upgrading and high-quality economic growth, according to the organizers.

Wang Xudong, spokesperson for the National Data Administration (NDA), highlighted the event's enhanced international focus, saying that as the world's first global expo centered on data, this year's edition will pioneer an international supply-demand partnership zone.

Structured around the five key areas of data elements, data industry, digital economy, data infrastructure and international cooperation, the expo will feature over 20 forums on frontier theories and practices.

