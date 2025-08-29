Pausing at the Mogao Grottoes: Botswanan artist draws inspiration from ancient Chinese murals

The Mogao Grottoes, an artistic pearl in the desert, have always captivated people's hearts. Totang, an artist from Botswana, was deeply amazed by these ancient Chinese artworks. He marveled not only at the richness and splendor of the grottoes' artworks and their majestic grandeur, but was also enchanted by the exquisite craftsmanship and vibrant mineral pigments of ancient Chinese murals.

Situated at a strategic point on the Silk Road, the Mogao Grottoes were a hub where trade, religion, culture, and knowledge converged. Boasting 735 caves, they're celebrated for Buddhist art, with statues and murals which span over a thousand year.

For Totang, art is a medium for cultural exchange. It can link the culture of different countries and forge deep connections between diverse civilizations. The Mogao Grottoes' profound heritage, moreover, serves as a source of creative inspiration for international artists, ultimately creating artworks belonging to all of humanity.

