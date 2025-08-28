An impromptu artistic dialogue: Artists from 'Silk Road: Artists' Rendezvous' encounter Chinese art teacher

After visiting the Yulin Grottoes, Chinese and foreign artists from "Silk Road: Artists' Rendezvous" happened to meet an art teacher from south China's Guangdong Province, who had traveled to the Hexi Corridor for sketching. He sincerely invited the artists to join in the creation, to paint the romance of northwest China.

In front of the canvas, they held homemade brushes, dipping the tips in pigments mixed with local soil. Those rough yet vivid brushstrokes were more than just creation, they had become a warm, cross-border bond.

No rules, no drafts. The Silk Road was revived in the name of art.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)