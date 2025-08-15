Feature: A Chinese ancient art finds new life in modern world

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A dark blue vessel, tapering gracefully to the bottleneck with its rim pulling out like a lower lip readying for a sip, was presented as a state gift from China to world leaders at the 2014 APEC Summit in Beijing.

The enamel, crafted with the traditional Chinese technique known as Jingtai Blue or Chinese cloisonne, was carefully selected to demonstrate China's rich artistic heritage.

"I'm truly honored to be part of the team that brought this piece to life," said Zhong Liansheng, designer of the enamel and a seasoned craftsman of the traditional art. At the Jingtai Blue Art Museum in China's capital, the 63-year-old master told curious visitors a story dating back over 600 years.

JOURNEY TO THE EAST

Initially made by Islamic artisans and imported from the Byzantine Empire, Jingtai Blue flourished in China in the 1450s and was named after the title of the reigning emperor at that time.

It became the hallmark of fine cloisonne and remains highly prized today because of its intricate production and exceptional artistry.

Chinese artisans have localized Jingtai Blue after it was introduced to China, said Zhong. "Far from a mere imitation, the craft was instilled with numerous Chinese elements such as the lotus, fish and dragons."

The fish means "abundance every year" in Chinese culture, and the "two dragons chasing a pearl" is also a traditional icon, explained Zhong as he flipped through a catalog of artworks.

The centuries-old craftsmanship has won appreciation from a global audience amid China's commitment to cultural openness and mutual learning.

An exhibition dubbed "Jingtai Blue: A witness to mutual learning among civilizations" was held last year in Germany, showcasing dozens of signature pieces.

"The artworks were met with wonder," said Zhong, one of the event's organizers. "Many visitors had never seen Jingtai Blue before. I could hear their gasps. I felt like a modern-day Marco Polo."

"From the journey eastward to its growing global influence, the story of Jingtai Blue reflects centuries of cultural exchange and artistic refinement," he said.

INTANGIBLE CULTURAL HERITAGE

Creating a piece of Jingtai Blue is meticulous and requires extraordinary skill. A Jingtai Blue maker needs to be patient, precise and understand the materials well to complete six major steps, including metal shaping, copper wire inlay, enameling, firing, polishing and gilding.

"Every stage requires true craftsmanship," said Zhong, who received the title of Chinese Arts and Crafts Master in 2006. "You have to be completely devoted."

According to Zhong, the most trying part is the design. "You're sketching on a flat sheet, but the vessel's surface is curved," Zhong explained.

Since discovering a passion for art in high school in 1978, the craft master has spent nearly fifty years honing his skills in creating Jingtai Blue.

The official inclusion of the craft on the list of China's intangible cultural heritage in 2006 sparked renewed interest among a new wave of apprentices.

In a workshop downstairs at the museum, artisans were hard at work. Among them is Liu Kenan, who focused intently on affixing copper wire to a tea table.

"I'm responsible for copper wire inlay, and I have to pay attention to every minute detail. A single slip could ruin the entire piece," he said. "But I love the job. It brings me peace."

TRADITION MEETS MODERNITY

In recent years, works of the ancient Chinese culture have been reimagined with popular contemporary themes, such as the Winter Olympic Games, the 24 solar terms, and iconic tourist attractions of China.

The evolution has helped the art appeal to the public, especially the younger generations.

"Innovation is the key," said Chen Rui, a museum guide, as she led visitors through the multiple novelties in the museum, one of which is modeled on the Chariot from the Mausoleum of Emperor Qin. The visitors craned their necks, phones in hand, eager to capture the moment.

According to Chen, preserving the essence while innovating the aesthetics enables a revival of Jingtai Blue today. Products that are relevant in daily lives are more likely to win the hearts of young people, such as lamps and tissue boxes crafted with the technique.

On the museum walls hang pieces created by school students. Several Beijing schools now offer Jingtai Blue classes, giving the next generations hands-on experience and the opportunity to forge their own works.

"In modern times, intangible cultural heritage must be inherited and carried forward," said Zhong. "Only by passing it on can we ensure its future."

